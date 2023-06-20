ADVERTISEMENT
Ortom currently in EFCC custody

Bayo Wahab

Ortom, who arrived at the EFCC office at Alor Gordon street in Abuja at exactly 10:08 am, walked straight into the building.

The ex-governor according to Daily Trust was invited by the anti-graft body for questioning over his stewardship in Benue State.

His aides, Terver Akase, and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abraham Kwanhgu, were seen with him.

As of the time of filing this report, Ortom was still in closed-door meeting with the EFCC officials.

Recall that during the inauguration ceremony of the new governor of the state, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, Ortom handed over a debt profile of N187.7 billion to the new administration.

The ex-governor told Alia that the handover notes in three volumes were summary of his eight years administration.

Ortom disclosed that, as at April 2023, the total income generated throughout his eight-year tenure amounted to ₦734.9 billion, while the total debt incurred amounted to ₦187.7billion inclusive of unpaid salary, pension arrears, loans and bonds among others.

