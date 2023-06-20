Ortom currently in EFCC custody

The ex-governor according to Daily Trust was invited by the anti-graft body for questioning over his stewardship in Benue State.

Ortom, who arrived at the EFCC office at Alor Gordon street in Abuja at exactly 10:08 am, walked straight into the building.

His aides, Terver Akase, and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abraham Kwanhgu, were seen with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the time of filing this report, Ortom was still in closed-door meeting with the EFCC officials.

Recall that during the inauguration ceremony of the new governor of the state, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, Ortom handed over a debt profile of N187.7 billion to the new administration.

The ex-governor told Alia that the handover notes in three volumes were summary of his eight years administration.