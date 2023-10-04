ADVERTISEMENT
Ortom condoles Dunamis over church collapse that killed pastor in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also condoled the entire Christian community in Benue and sympathised with those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.
The resident pastor of the Makurdi church, four of his colleagues, and other congregants were praying when the building collapsed killing the lead pastor and injuring others.

In a statement issued in Makurdi by Terver Akase, his spokesman, former Gov. Ortom condoled with the family of the deceased pastor.

Ortom prayed to God to console the bereaved family and grant the survivors speedy healing.

