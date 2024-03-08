ADVERTISEMENT
10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee has 12 weeks within which to submit its report.

President Bola Tinubu and SGF George Akume [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu and SGF George Akume [Presidency]

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated an 10-member committee to implement the approved recommendations of the Oronsaye report on the restructuring and rationalisation of government parastatals, agencies and commissions.

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, represented the President at the ceremony.

A statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information in the SGF office, indicated that Akume is a member of the committee.

  1. Lateef Fagbemi — Minister of Justice
  2. Atiku Bagudu — Budget and Economic Planning
  3. Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan — Head of the Civil Service of the Federation
  4. Hadiza Bala-Usman — Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination
  5. Dr Dasuki Arabi — Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reform
  6. Senator Abdullahi Abubakar-Gumel — Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate)
  7. Ibrahim Olarenwaju — Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives)
  8. Hakeem Muri-Okunola — Principal Secretary to the President
  9. Richard P. Pheelangwa — Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office
  10. George Akume — Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Tinubu explained that the implementation of the White Paper on the report would involve the merger, relocation, subsuming or scrapping of some of the parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

He said the exercise was meant to reduce cost of governance and streamline efficiency across the governance value chain.

Tinubu said the committee would review the current mandates of the affected parastatals, agencies and commissions to understand their existing functions, responsibilities and objectives.

The committee would also "identify redundancies and overlaps or conflicting objectives among the mandates of different organisational units.

"Other guidelines are to define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government.

"It is also expected to engage key stakeholders and gather inputs and feedback on the proposed revisions to the mandates, among others."

Approval for the implementation of the Oronsaye report is coming 12 years after the panel submitted its report and multiple attempts made at implementing its recommendations. The committee has 12 weeks within which to submit its report.

