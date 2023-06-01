The sports category has moved to a new website.
Orji Kalu congratulates Uzodinma, tasks him on new role

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kalu wished Uzodinma a continued success in his noble role.

Governor Hope Uzodinma [APC]
Governor Hope Uzodinma [APC]

Kalu, in a congratulatory message by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip on Thursday in Abuja, described Uzodinma as the perfect governor for the position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzodinma replaced Atiku Bagudu, the former governor of Kebbi, who left office on May 29.

Uzodinma and the newly inaugurated governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani emerged at a meeting of immediate past governors, re-elected governors and newly elected governors of the party in Abuja on Tuesday.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged Uzodinma’s experience in leadership and public spheres of life and urged him to utilize same for to promote the progress of the country.

According to him, in view of Uzodinma’s contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC), his new position is perfect and well-deserved

“The emergence of Gov. Hope Uzodinma as the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) is not a surprise to me.

“This is owing to the laudable contributions of Uzodinma to the unity and progress of the nation,’’ Kalu said.

While acknowledging Uzodinma’s performance as the governor of Imo, Kalu commended the Progressive Governors Forum for complementing the efforts of government in building a robust economy at the states and national levels

Kalu wished Uzodinma a continued success in his noble role.

News Agency Of Nigeria

