Orji Kalu calls for thorough investigation into Ibadan explosion, urges deterrent punishment

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated that the investigation will ensure that such incident blamed on the activities of illegal miners, does not reoccur.

Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu
Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, described the explosion as “sad and devastating.’’ Kalu said that a thorough investigation would ensure that those who caused the explosion were punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The investigation will ensure that such incident blamed on the activities of illegal miners, does not repeat.

“I commiserate with the families of the departed while wishing the hospitalised victims speedy recovery.

“I received the depressing news with shock considering the lives that were lost and the injured victims,” he said.

The former governor, who is also Ashipa Seriki Mayegun of Ibadan land, urged the Oyo State government to work with appropriate authorities at the federal level to bring succour to the victims.

