The strike was called-off on Sunday following resolutions reached between the state government and labour.

The suspension was contained in a statement by Mr Yakubu Garba, Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart Yunusa Tanimu in Minna.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the labour unions had directed their members to commence an indefinite strike over non implementation of the new national minimum wage and other entitlements.

“We are happy to announce to you that the series of rigorous meetings and negotiations between Niger state government and organised labour has finally yielded results.

“As is traditional with the principle of collective bargaining, both parties made concessions in the interest of sustainability and progress of Niger state.”

It said that the government and organised labour resolved that the discussion on pension issues resumed immediately.

The statement said that it was agreed that the Ministries of Finance and Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs be directed to pay the outstanding leave grants between May and September.

It further said that it was agreed that the issue of N30,000 National Minimum Wage for grade levels 01 and 06 in all salary structures had been concluded and government effected payment within January.

That the Local Government Councils would start payment with effect from February.

It was also agreed that the arrears for state workers would be for two months and for local government workers, three months to be paid in March