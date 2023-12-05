ADVERTISEMENT
Opposition party commends Sanwo-Olu's achievements

News Agency Of Nigeria

He specifically praised the inauguration of the Lagos Blue Line Rail for commercial operation.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Adekunle Mode-Adenipebi, the Lagos State ZLP Chairman and the party's gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming 2023 elections, expressed his views during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, December 05, 2023, in Lagos.

Assessing the government's performance, Mode-Adenipebi acknowledged Governor Sanwo-Olu's commendable efforts in enhancing security and human capital development.

He stated the attraction of investors to the state, highlighting the governor's success in rejuvenating transportation networks and decongesting traffic on Lagos roads.

However, Mode-Adenipebi pointed out areas where additional efforts are needed, particularly in education and healthcare.

"The government needs to increase the number of universities in the state, considering the population. As an educationalist, I can offer assistance in the technicalities of establishing more universities," he stated.

He further urged the government to pay attention to the health sector, stating the need for improved infant treatment and the establishment of additional specialist hospitals across the senatorial districts. "We expect Sanwo-Olu to create at least three specialist hospitals in each senatorial district," he said.

Commending the governor's initiatives in transforming the transportation sector, Mode-Adenipebi applauded the administration's commitment to reviving long-abandoned modes of transportation, including rail and water transport. He specifically praised the inauguration of the Lagos Blue Line Rail for commercial operation and the procurement of new trains for the Oyingbo-Agbado Red Line.

While acknowledging the progress in water transportation with LAGverry operating more than 22 boats, Mode-Adenipebi urged the government to focus on the security of commuters on waterways. He emphasised the importance of increasing the personnel of the marine police for effective water patrol.

