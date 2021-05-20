RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu says AGF Malami's opposition to open grazing ban is 'wicked and arrogant'

Samson Toromade

Akeredolu says the ban on open grazing in the south will be enforced with vigour.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed his disappointment in the stand of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on the ban on open grazing in the southern region.

The Southern Governors' Forum last week resolved to ban open grazing of cattle across the region due to security and safety concerns.

Conflict between nomadic herders and local farmers caused by open grazing has led to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of thousands from their local communities.

The southern governors noted with concern the incursion of armed herders and criminal bandits into the south, escalating insecurity that has hampered citizens from living their normal lives.

The move was received with acceptance in the south but has been met with hostility from certain personalities in the northern region where a handful of state also have open grazing laws in place.

Malami, during a televised interview on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, said governors cannot deny the freedom of Nigerians to move around the country.

He compared the ban to the hypothetical scenario of northern governors banning the sale of spare parts in the north.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 20, Akeredolu said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria should be more discerning of issues and understand the distinction between the ban on open grazing, and his hypothetical scenario of a ban on legitimate business.

He said, "Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

"Comparing this anachronism, which has led to loss of lives, farmlands and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange, it, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset."

Malami on Wednesday said the announcement by the southern governors does not hold water, and that they should seek to amend the constitution instead, but Akeredolu said the ban will be enforced with vigour.

He said the decision was made in the interest of the people living in the region and dared the AGF to challenge it in a competent court of law.

