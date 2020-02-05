He received the Foundation at his palace ahead of the proposed empowerment intervention initiatives in the Southwest region by Elizabeth Jack Rich Aid Foundation.

During the visit, the Ooni of Ife received the team which was led by its founder and President, Dr. Elizabeth Jack Rich Tein Jr with open hands as she were his daughter.

The Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and traditional ruler of Ile-Ife Kingdom led a spiritual and prophetic prayer for the Founder, Dr. Elizabeth Jack Rich-Tein Jr.

According to reports, the Elizabeth Jack Rich-Tein Foundation upon commencement of the development initiatives across the southwest region will also engage in empowerment projects that will improve developments and growth of human capital especially youth, women and children across the southwest region.

Dr. Elizabeth Jack Rich Tein Jr is one of the few impact makers, with remarkable track records in areas of humanitarian activities to promote love, care and sharing for the underprivileged persons across Nigeria.

