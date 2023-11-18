ONSA partners UNDP, Germany on police reforms in Nigeria

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mijinyawa said the pact was sealed at a meeting between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu with the UNDP Resident Representative, Mohamed Yahya and the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther.

He said the agreement was expected to support the work of the Special Committee on Police Reform constituted by President Bola Tinubu during the last National Police Council meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the NSA reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to lead a comprehensive police reform process anchored on trust, human rights, the rule of law and efficient public service.

He acknowledged UNDP’s ongoing support for the modernisation of police training and extensive support to police reform in Nigeria.

Ribadu also conveyed Nigeria’s appreciation to the German Ambassador for the financial and technical support to police reform in Nigeria by the German Government.

According to him, the partnership will build on UNDP’s support of the Police Reform Initiative in Nigeria and support Nigeria’s long-term effort to build a professional police service.

On his part, the German Ambassador, Gunther, welcomed Nigeria’s decision to reform its police and assured the NSA of his country’s commitment to the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT