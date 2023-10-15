ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The pastor said that everyone was looking for ways to survive when God had provided enough for all Nigerians.

Pastor John Oluwadare of Christ Redemption Bible Church [giantability]
Pastor John Oluwadare of Christ Redemption Bible Church [giantability]

Recommended articles

Oluwadare said this on Saturday in Lagos, while briefing newsmen on the church’s 26th Convention and Thanksgiving programme, running from Oct. 18th to Oct. 22nd, at the Church Auditorium at Ikosi-Ketu.

The theme of the convention: “Enough is Enough”, a Bible passage taken from Deuteronomy 2, verses 1 to 3.

Oluwadare said that the purpose of the convention was to win souls and turn Nigerians from bad leaders and followers to good citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declared “Enough is enough in Nigeria for the sound of war, enough of crisis in communities, families, enough of sicknesses, youths restiveness, enough of insecurity.

“Nigeria is not alone in the challenges, but good leadership and followership have made the difference in some clans.

“The country must move forward, war does not pay, we must allow peace to reign, we must allow this country to breathe,” he advised.

The pastor said that everyone was looking for ways to survive when God had provided enough for all Nigerians.

He called on those in authority to pay due attention to the suffering of the masses, with a view to giving them hope and peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwadare noted that the government was, however, doing its best in many areas, especially in security matters, stressing that saboteurs, which should be checked, were frustrating those efforts.

He also challenged clergies against extravagant lifestyles, and prophecies without positive results, stressing that the church has a lot to do in solving Nigeria’s challenges.

“I am worried over false prophecies from some Men of God. I am ashamed that prophecies sent out are not fulfilled,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno residents storm rail terminus to protest NRC’s removal of coaches

Borno residents storm rail terminus to protest NRC’s removal of coaches

Tinubu 'reinstates' sacked Postmaster General of NIPOST

Tinubu 'reinstates' sacked Postmaster General of NIPOST

Bayelsa teachers threaten indefinite strike over ₦30,000 minimum wage

Bayelsa teachers threaten indefinite strike over ₦30,000 minimum wage

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin

NDLEA detains 2 wanted drug barons, others for ingesting 175 wraps of heroin

We'll neutralise hostilities against us - Yahaya Bello assures Kogi APC

We'll neutralise hostilities against us - Yahaya Bello assures Kogi APC

FG to establish Biomedical Engineering programme to address deficit - Pate

FG to establish Biomedical Engineering programme to address deficit - Pate

Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

Biden talks with Netanyahu and Abbas about protecting civilians in Gaza

Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

APC will win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – Campaign council

APC will win Bayelsa guber poll in spite of court’s judgment – Campaign council

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State