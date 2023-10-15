Only good leaders, followers can solve Nigeria’s problems – Lagos pastor

Oluwadare said this on Saturday in Lagos, while briefing newsmen on the church’s 26th Convention and Thanksgiving programme, running from Oct. 18th to Oct. 22nd, at the Church Auditorium at Ikosi-Ketu.

The theme of the convention: “Enough is Enough”, a Bible passage taken from Deuteronomy 2, verses 1 to 3.

Oluwadare said that the purpose of the convention was to win souls and turn Nigerians from bad leaders and followers to good citizens.

He declared “Enough is enough in Nigeria for the sound of war, enough of crisis in communities, families, enough of sicknesses, youths restiveness, enough of insecurity.

“Nigeria is not alone in the challenges, but good leadership and followership have made the difference in some clans.

“The country must move forward, war does not pay, we must allow peace to reign, we must allow this country to breathe,” he advised.

The pastor said that everyone was looking for ways to survive when God had provided enough for all Nigerians.

He called on those in authority to pay due attention to the suffering of the masses, with a view to giving them hope and peace.

Oluwadare noted that the government was, however, doing its best in many areas, especially in security matters, stressing that saboteurs, which should be checked, were frustrating those efforts.

He also challenged clergies against extravagant lifestyles, and prophecies without positive results, stressing that the church has a lot to do in solving Nigeria’s challenges.