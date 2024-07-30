ADVERTISEMENT
Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NMA chairman said that health workers in their multitudes continue to leave for greener pastures outside the state and the country for various reasons.

Dr Ola Ahmed, the NMA Chairman stated this in Ilorin during a news conference ahead of the 2024 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association.

Ahmed, who is rounding up his two-year tenure as chairman, said that despite many achievements recorded in the sector, the challenge of the dearth of healthcare workers was cause for concern.

The NMA chairman said that health workers in their multitudes continue to leave for greener pastures outside the state and the country for various reasons.

“A lot of our colleagues have been lost to brain drain in the name of Japa. This has really affected the delivery of services to the populace.

“Apart from economic hardship, insecurity and poor medical infrastructures are some of the other reasons for the migration of doctors and other health workers from the state and the country at large,” he said.

Ahmed, however, commended Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for the huge investment in healthcare delivery in the state. He pointed out that AbdulRazaq also approved the Consequential adjustment of members’ salaries as soon as it was approved while observing that the milestone would serve as motivation for its members to be committed and discourage “Japa.”

The Kwara NMA chairman outlined various achievements of the Association including contribution towards the establishment of Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH).

“We achieved the approval and payment of the adjusted 2019 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), Skipping and Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF),” he added.

Ahmed further said that the welfare of its members was paramount, as the Secretariat’s solar power system was upgraded, with dedicated internet service and a furnished library was provided among others.

The NMA chairman explained that the activities of the 2024 Annual General Meetings include Medical Outreach to the state secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Scientific Conference, sports and election.

He said that the theme of the conference is: “Relationship of Doctors with the Community: Improving the Community Perception of Doctors”.

