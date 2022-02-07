Ongoing projects will open Badagry to the world — Lagos Govt

“When all these projects are completed in Badagry, they will bring about more development and make the ancient town the future of Lagos,’’ Bonu said.

The special adviser said he was on-the-spot assessment of the projects to prepare them for inauguration when next the governor would visit the town.

Bonu said that the essence of the visit was to enable the people know what government is doing in the town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects include Aradagun, Ilado, Imeke road construction and construction of a block of 18 classrooms at the State High School, Ibereko.

Others are: Badagry Slave Market Museum located at the Vrekete, Lagos Jetty Project, construction of a structure at Agia Tree, construction of a five-Star Hotel along ASCON road and the construction of Topo, Idale Badagry Market road.

At the site of Aradagun Ilado Imeke road construction, Bonu said government had completed the first phase of the road from Iworo to Ajido.

According to him, when the ongoing construction is completed, it will serve about eight communities in Badagry.

He appealed to the residents at Ajagamibo in Aradagun to cooperate with the construction workers to do their work.

The supervisor of the road project, Mr Ibrahim Lasisi, said the construction would be completed in March.

The special adviser also commended the Federal Government over the ongoing construction of Lagos Badagry Expressway, saying that the contractors are working days and nights on the project.

At the construction of a block of 18 classrooms at State High School, Ibereko, the supervisor of the project said the construction would be completed by March.

Mr Joseph Avoseh, a supervisor of the school project said it would include library, toilets, science laboratory and equipment.

Also, speaking on the project, Bonu said the construction was being executed in Oko-Afo, Togri, Ikoga, while two others would be built in Gbaji and Apa in Badagry West LCDA, with renovation of schools ongoing in Badagry town.

Bonu said the governor felt the suffering of children in the area who used to walk long distances to school and decided to build classrooms in their midst.

He said the projects would enable the students receive teachings under a more conducive environment.