ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

One govt agency can’t respond to crisis situations – NiDCOM

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee, according to NEMA, consisted of professional emergency responders, search and rescue experts.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Recommended articles

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, said this in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

NAN reports that in response to the Sudan crisis, the federal government earmarked 1.2 million dollars to ensure that about 5,500 Nigerian students and other citizens of the country were safely returned.

Also, NiDCOM had positively responded to the evacuation of stranded Nigerian citizens in Sudan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreso, Balogun said the government had set up an inter-agency or inter-ministerial committee to respond to such emergency situations.

“Government, in its wisdom, has set up an inter-agency or inter-ministerial body which involves the following: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and Ministry of Internal Affairs, with reference to Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

“They make up a standing committee on immediate response to issues concerning Nigerians outside the country.

“A particular agency cannot handle such issues alone because these issues that affect Nigerians outside the country are usually multifaceted,” he stated.

The spokesman explained that some of the situations could be consular and the NIS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be required to link to the concerned embassy to give emergency travel certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Or in situations where Nigerians need to be evacuated immediately and NEMA links up with the Air Force, NiDCOM reaches out to the Nigerian leadership in the Diaspora to find out what they are doing to assist citizens’ return home.

“One agency cannot handle quick responses because all the needs for such responses are not domiciled in it.

“It is the government’s wisdom in having a multi-agency approach to quick response,” Balogun said.

According to reports, the government set up a committee to oversee the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Sudan in April.

The committee, according to NEMA, consisted of professional emergency responders, search and rescue experts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagbaja assumes office as 23rd Chief of Army Staff

Lagbaja assumes office as 23rd Chief of Army Staff

Yahaya Bello signs law establishing 3rd state university

Yahaya Bello signs law establishing 3rd state university

Gunmen kill 3 miners, injure 2 in Plateau

Gunmen kill 3 miners, injure 2 in Plateau

DSS has powers to prosecute cyberstalking, Judge rules

DSS has powers to prosecute cyberstalking, Judge rules

One govt agency can’t respond to crisis situations – NiDCOM

One govt agency can’t respond to crisis situations – NiDCOM

Police kill 3 robbery suspects in Warri

Police kill 3 robbery suspects in Warri

Kano Gov distributes ATM cards to 45,850 girls for education stipends

Kano Gov distributes ATM cards to 45,850 girls for education stipends

IGP announces establishment of Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes

IGP announces establishment of Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes

Flood submerges 116 houses at Trademore Estate, no life lost – FEMA

Flood submerges 116 houses at Trademore Estate, no life lost – FEMA

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security