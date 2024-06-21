Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Ogunwumiju, who presented the grants to beneficiaries, on Friday in Ondo, said that the gesture was to enhance local economic growth in the constituency.

“This is just the one which we have decided to make public.

“In the last year, I have provided at least ₦10 million as economic assistance to my constituents.

“Today, I will continue this commitment by empowering small-scale business owners within our constituency with cash grants of ₦7.5 million.

“It is worthy of note that I’m doing this personally. This is not government money,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that because of the economic hardship in the country, he had engaged in different empowerment programmes including distributing cooking gas to 500 constituents.

The lawmaker said that the assistance in different measures was to help the very poor in the constituency, tasking them to use the investment in their vocations and skills to improve their well-being.

“In these challenging times, it is crucial for us to look inward and become more enterprising.

“By engaging in farming, herding, carpentry, and other trades, we can reduce our dependency and retain more wealth within our local economy.

“This will ensure that our hard-earned money circulates within our community, benefiting us all,” he urged.

Ogunwumiju said that one of his major legislative achievements in the last one year was the presentation of the Anti-Land Grabbing Bill to tackle cases of forceful dispossession of owners of their land.

The lawmaker also said that he had influenced and lobbied specific road projects into the 2024 budget of the state that would be of great benefit to Ondo town.

“As the chairman of the House Standing Committee on Works, I was instrumental in calling the government’s attention to the dilapidated Owena/Akure road, which prompted the intervention of the Ministry of Works Direct Labor Department.

“As a result, the road was rehabilitated within the agreed time frame,” he said.

Ogunwumiju solicited the continued support of his constituents to enable him to extend the dividend of democracy to them.

The lawmaker, who also inaugurated his Constituency Office, said that the office would improve communication, accessibility, and service delivery to the people of the constituency.