Ondo State Government has cancelled Cross Over Vigil across the state and shifted the resumption of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools to Jan. 18, 2020.

The Chairman, Ondo State Inter ministerial Committee on Coronavirus, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Akure.

Fatusi, also the Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, said the Committee has had extensive interaction with various stakeholders, physically and virtually on the need to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19.

According to him, the state is working assiduously to ensure it records no substantial case during the second wave of the pandemic.

He implored people to pay due attention and observe the precautionary measures put in place to safeguard them.

The chairman further explained that no church service organised in respect of the New Year must exceed 10 p.m. until further notice, in line with the Federal Government protocols on COVID-19.

According to him, government and business offices shall continue to open, with strict compliance to COVID-19 precautionary measures, while markets shall continue to operate in line with the laid down protocols.

“Night clubs and relaxation spots must not operate beyond 10 p.m, picnics can operate but in open space and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“People above 60 years of age or with existing ailment(s) are strongly advised to remain indoors and disengage from joining any social gathering,’’ Fatusi noted.

The chairman said government would begin to carry out strict monitoring to ensure that residents adhere to the guidelines.

Fatusi noted that the law provides for three months imprisonment or payment of N20, 000 fine or both for violators.

He said that effective mechanism would be put in place for the total enforcement of the law in the state

The Acting Commissioner for Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, appealed to the media, particularly private media to cooperate with the government in its bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Adeyeye also urged the media to support the government by seeing the fight against the virus as a corporate responsibility and must do everything to educate, inform and sensitise members of the public about its dangers.

According to him, states must support the Federal Government’s effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.