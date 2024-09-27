ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Govt approves ₦3.5bn for public school renovations, health initiatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commissioner states that the approval of ₦3.5bn counterpart fund for UBEC at zero interest shows the governor’s dedication to ensuring that schools receive necessary support for construction and renovation.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

The Commissioner for Education, Laolu Akindolire, made this known to newsmen on Friday in Akure at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, chaired by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Akindolire said the fund would fetch the state over ₦7 billion for the construction and renovation of public schools in the state.

I want to use this opportunity to commend the governor for prioritising education and achieving significant progress in the education sector.

“Our commitment to improving education in Ondo State remains unwavering.

“The approval of the ₦3.5 billion counterpart fund for UBEC at zero interest shows the governor’s dedication to ensuring that schools in the state received the necessary support for construction and renovation,” he said.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Prof. Simidele Odimayo, said the government was satisfied with the low incidence of Lassa fever and zero cases of Cholera and Monkeypox in September.

Odimayo urged communities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to maintain public health. He announced an upcoming nationwide health initiative from October 13 to October 19 tagged “Project 10 Million” to screen residents for hypertension and diabetes.

“As part of the ongoing healthcare improvements, the government has also approved the renovation of primary healthcare facilities in all 203 wards of the state.

“These renovations will include security, fencing, staff accommodation, solar power, and borehole installations to ensure the facilities are well-equipped and secured,” he added.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Environment, Oyeniyi Oseni, expressed the state government’s concern for residents of Aiyetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area, impacted by recurring sea incursions.

Oseni said that the government had completed a technical review of the Aiyetoro shoreline protection project and would soon implement both temporary and long-term solutions to prevent further flooding.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information, Wale Akinlosotu, reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to fixing all potholes in the state. He said the governor had mandated the Ministry of infrastructure to ensure that major roads in the state were free of potholes by December.

