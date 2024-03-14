ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Govt approves ₦3.47bn for rural roads, allocates ₦500m for street lights

News Agency Of Nigeria

The council noted that the project would see many feeder roads constructed to connect rural dwellers to cities.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Hon. Olugbenga Omole, announced this at a joint press briefing with the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe in Akure on Thursday.

Omole said the council noted that the project would see many feeder roads constructed to connect rural dwellers to cities. He explained that the roads would drive the economy of the state through agriculture, while other life impacting community projects would be equally executed.

The special adviser also announced the council’s approval of the appointment of Prince Adu Omotayo as the new Asinigbo of Isinigbo in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

He said “the council also approved the appointment of warrant chiefs for the purpose of appointing new Afa of Oke-Agbe in Akoko North West Local Government Area.”

On his part, the commissioner for energy and mineral resources said that the state government had approved a strategy for solar street lighting system as part of commitment to transforming Akure, the state capital, to a smart city.

Obe added that the streetlight plan was unanimously approved by the executive council as part of the state government’s 21st century paradigm shift for sustainable development.

He said “₦500 million has been earmarked in the 2024 budget for the “Light Up Akure project.

“Light Up Akure project was discussed extensively that the darkness in the state and Akure will be the pilot phase, and be extended to other areas later.

“Our communities should also protect government assets; we also welcome inputs from communities, as public illumination solar enabled street lights and traffic lights will commence soon.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.47bn for rural roads, allocates ₦500m for street lights

