RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu to establish business district in Akure to boost economic activities

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor says the business district was an integral part of his administration's vision.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]

The Ondo State government says it will create a business district in Akure, the state capital, to boost commercial activities in the metropolis and attract investors to the state.

Recommended articles

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State disclosed this when officials of the Ondo State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSCCIMA) paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Akure.

The governor said the business district was an integral part of his administration's vision to ensure that the state became a destination of choice for investors.

Akeredolu also called on the organised private sector to support his administration to effectively utilise the available resources in the state to grow its economy.

He assured that his administration would continue to encourage the private sector to thrive and boost the state economy, thereby creating employment for all categories of job seekers.

Earlier, Mrs Modupe Olakunle, the President, OSCCIMA, commended the state government for its giant strides in diverse fronts to develop the state.

She said that the 'massive constructions, infrastructural upgrade and development, and rehabilitation of roads' in the state were for the well-being of citizens.

The president also expressed the support of OSCCIMA for the government in its determination to improve the state, especially in the area of cocoa production.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ICPC calls for strict law enforcement to tackle corruption

Akeredolu to establish business district in Akure to boost economic activities

Moghalu elected into board of UN group

Solid minerals areas commission bill passes 2nd reading at Senate

Imo govt denies beating up journalist

We have paid N6 billion gratuity arrears since 2017 - Akeredolu

Lawmakers investigating Twitter suspension express support for social media regulation

Saudi Arabia donates $1m worth of medical equipment to Nigeria's FG

ECOWAS court stops FG from punishing Nigerians disobeying Twitter suspension