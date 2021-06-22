Akeredolu to establish business district in Akure to boost economic activities

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State disclosed this when officials of the Ondo State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSCCIMA) paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Akure.

The governor said the business district was an integral part of his administration's vision to ensure that the state became a destination of choice for investors.

Akeredolu also called on the organised private sector to support his administration to effectively utilise the available resources in the state to grow its economy.

He assured that his administration would continue to encourage the private sector to thrive and boost the state economy, thereby creating employment for all categories of job seekers.

Earlier, Mrs Modupe Olakunle, the President, OSCCIMA, commended the state government for its giant strides in diverse fronts to develop the state.

She said that the 'massive constructions, infrastructural upgrade and development, and rehabilitation of roads' in the state were for the well-being of citizens.