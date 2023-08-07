Ondo council begins clearing of blocked rivers, canals due to flooding

Mr Goke Jatuwase, Chairman, Ilaje LGA, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the exercise was imperative to check recurring flooding in the area. NAN reports that on Aug. 1, there was a downpour that caused flooding in areas including Okitipupa, Igbokoda and others, which destroyed several properties.

Jatuwase appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to come to the aid of residents affected by the flooding which had subjected them to untold hardship. According to him, many residents are still counting their loses, following the downpour which overflowed river banks, drainages, gullies and canals.

“So, we decided to take preventive measures against recurrence and that is why we began the channelisation of blocked rivers, canals, drainages and gullies for easy passage of erosion.

“We have opened up Ajere canal as well as the canal at the back of Nigeria Navy Officer’s Mess, through to the back of the LG secretariat, to allow free flow of water into the Oluwa River which has been channeled too.

“We have equally contacted the NDDC to come to the aid of our people so that the untold hardship occasioned by the flood can be curtailed and cushioned,” Jatuwase said.

The council boss, however, urged residents to stop the habit of indiscriminate dumping of refuse and dirts in the gullies, drainages, canals and rivers, saying the resultant effect was the flooding which had destroyed their properties.