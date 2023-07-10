Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

In a statement on Monday in Akure, Oladiji explained that the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). He stated that the governor’s request for the extension of his medical leave followed his doctor’s advice to take adequate rest in order to recuperate.

The speaker said further that the letter provides further that Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state Deputy Governor, would continue to act as governor until there was a written declaration otherwise.