Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker stated that the governor’s request for the extension of his medical leave followed his doctor’s advice to take adequate rest in order to recuperate.

Governor-Rotimi-Akeredolu (Credit: Tribune online)
Governor-Rotimi-Akeredolu (Credit: Tribune online)

In a statement on Monday in Akure, Oladiji explained that the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). He stated that the governor’s request for the extension of his medical leave followed his doctor’s advice to take adequate rest in order to recuperate.

The speaker said further that the letter provides further that Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state Deputy Governor, would continue to act as governor until there was a written declaration otherwise.

The speaker expressed appreciation to God for the recovery of the governor, adding that he was optimistic that the Akeredolu would soon resume his duties. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu had on June 5 written to the assembly informing it of his intention to proceed on medical leave which was to end on July 6.

