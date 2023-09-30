ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Onas believes OGFTZ will boost Tinubu, Abiodun’s plans for economic rebirth

Bayo Wahab

Onas says President Bola Tinubu has assumed the role of the Chief Marketing Officer of Nigeria and Africa.

President Bola Tinubu's daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo (middle) with the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), Dr Abbey Onas.
President Bola Tinubu's daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo (middle) with the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), Dr Abbey Onas.

Recommended articles

Addressing stakeholders in Abeokuta on his recent visit to Poland for an investment/economic forum, Onas said he was essentially at the international forum in his capacity as the Coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ).

“My mission on that foreign land was clear: to woo global investors to Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria. That meeting was the 32nd in the series of the Economic Forum that has become a tradition. It was a gathering of leading investors and economic giants that came with lots of opportunities,” he said.

The coordinator said the body language of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu so far speaks to its readiness to tap economic opportunities from across the world and open up Nigeria for business and investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onas pointed out that the President has assumed the role of the Chief Marketing Officer of Nigeria and Africa, telling the global audience at every avenue that Nigeria is ready for mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Most recently at the United Nations General Assembly, President Tinubu argued that Africa is not a problem to be avoided, calling the rest of the world to work with the continent as the key to the world’s future. His presentation at the session has been applauded as masterful.

“This body language of the federal government, in addition to the investment drive of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, is what I’ve seen and is motivating me to push for economic opportunities from across the world to the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone,” he said.

According to Onas, Governor Abiodun has made huge investments in critical sectors that attract and sustain investment in the state, especially in the areas of road infrastructure, transportation, energy, security and others.

He said the governor has done well in his first tenure, raising the hopes of the people that more will come in this second tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “In his determination to make Ogun State a major investment destination in Nigeria and by extension Africa, Governor Abiodun established the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.

“This government organ has the mandate to attract investors into the state; coordinate private sector investment activities, and streamline processes and procedures to ease investors’ experience in setting up their businesses in the state. That was a brilliant initiative whose positive impact has begun to manifest, as Ogun is now a state of interest for many investors.”

He said Governor Abiodun has also supported this with the construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads and road networks in the state, adding that over 400km of roads have been touched by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration of Ogun State.

“This, no doubt, has changed the face of the state and eased transportation within Ogun. Good road networks are a major catalyst for investment. It’s exciting that Governor Abiodun has his eyes fixated on renewing road networks in Ogun State,” he said.

Speaking on the measures being put in place to consolidate on protection of lives and properties in the state, the coordinator said the state government was aware of the place of security in attracting investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Ogun people are generally peaceful and welcoming. They are always ready to extend the hands of fellowship to visitors. Governor Abiodun has also strengthened the security architecture of the state by keying into the Amotekun initiative of Southwestern regional governments in Nigeria.

“This is in addition to restructuring the Security Trust Fund of the state which has made it possible to mobilise resources for security personnel. The adoption of ultramodern security techniques such as drones and other sophisticated technology in surveillance and monitoring the state has prevented criminal gangs from gaining a foothold. The security of the state can always get better.

“Indeed, I’ve seen the investment drive of Governor Dapo Abiodun over the years, and it is really propelling me to make moves on my own to attract investment to the state. We have a Governor who has a growth and progressive mindset.

“So, at the economic forum, I made a case for Africa, Nigeria and Ogun State. This was even long before the President’s address at UNGA 78. My message was similar to that of the President. I told the session which has a global audience that Africa should not be seen as a challenging investment terrain. On the contrary, we have the presence of highly educated Nigerians and Africans eager to collaborate with global partners in achieving great feats.

Onas explained that some investors might want to wait to see how things pan out but noted that this may be costly for them, adding that the perfect time to invest in Nigeria is now.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his final analysis, he called on investors to look inward and consider the opportunities in the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, which he said serves as a powerful reminder of the untapped potential in Africa’s rapidly evolving economic landscape.

“We are open for business and partnership. The Dapo Abiodun-led administration is making progressive policies and programmes that support investment and business in the state,” he added.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

Erisco Foods owner insists powerful syndicate behind tomato paste review

Erisco Foods owner insists powerful syndicate behind tomato paste review

Allocation of bed spaces to students yet to begin - UNILAG

Allocation of bed spaces to students yet to begin - UNILAG

Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor, throws out NNPP petition

Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor, throws out NNPP petition

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'