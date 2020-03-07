Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would long be remembered for his "cerebral contributions" towards achieving genuine change and his active role towards genuine reforms in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to mark the Vice President’s 63rd birthday, Senator Omo-Agege described Osinbajo as one of the prime figures driving the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari’s change agenda.

The Deputy Senate President noted that the "robust stature" of the Vice President’s intellectual presence and his "pragmatic" actions in the area of public sector reforms have their roots in noble antecedents.

“Our Vice President, Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, GCON, was a remarkable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General credited with undertaking far-reaching noteworthy judicial reforms in Lagos State and among other achievements, he addressed access to justice for the poor by establishing relevant institutions in the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and the Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC).

“He is not only a successful lawyer; he was a member of the International Bar Association, the British Institute of International and Comparative Law and has served in the Nigerian Body of Benchers and the Council for Legal Education of Nigeria with a great record of active involvement in the pursuit of legal education reform in Nigeria.

“Today, I join his family, associates and other citizens of our great country in wishing our dear Vice President a happy birthday and many more years of active contribution towards the upliftment of the masses and our people-focused agenda.

“Mr. Vice President, you are heading a legacy of cerebral contributions and active roles towards genuine populist change in Nigeria; once again, I wish you a happy birthday” Omo-Agege stated.

Osinbajo would be 63-years-old on Sunday, March 8, 2020.