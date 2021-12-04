RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Omicron Variant: UK bans foreign travelers from Nigeria

Nigerians with visiting visa and valid passports cannot enter the United Kingdom until the ban is lifted.

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .
President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

In a bid to slow down the incursion of Omicron COVID-19 variant, the government of the United States has banned foreign travellers from Nigeria.

The UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid announced the development on Twitter on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Javid said, “From 4 am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.”

He added that “From 4 am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.”

This means, Nigerians with visiting visa and valid passports cannot enter the United Kingdom until the ban is lifted.

This is coming three days after Canadian Government added Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant.

