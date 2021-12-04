In a bid to slow down the incursion of Omicron COVID-19 variant, the government of the United States has banned foreign travellers from Nigeria.
Omicron Variant: UK bans foreign travelers from Nigeria
Nigerians with visiting visa and valid passports cannot enter the United Kingdom until the ban is lifted.
The UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid announced the development on Twitter on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Javid said, “From 4 am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.”
He added that “From 4 am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.”
This is coming three days after Canadian Government added Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant.
