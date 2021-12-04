Omicron Variant: UK bans foreign travelers from Nigeria

The UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid announced the development on Twitter on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Javid said, “From 4 am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.”

He added that “From 4 am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.”

This means, Nigerians with visiting visa and valid passports cannot enter the United Kingdom until the ban is lifted.