Oluwo slams Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand and greet.

The former President caused quite a stir at the commissioning of projects in Iseyin, Oyo State on Friday, September 15, 2023, when he pointedly asked traditional rulers to stand up and greet the governor.

A short video of the event making the rounds showed Obasanjo tongue-lashing the monarchs for not rising to their feet to greet Makinde - an action he described as disrespectful to constituted authorities.

“In our (Yoruba) culture, we honour two main things: age and position. The governor’s position is higher than that of any monarch in as much as he is still the governor,” the statesman schooled the royal fathers.

In his reaction, Oba Akanbi, via a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibrahim, on Saturday, condemned the retired general's action, demanding a letter of apology from him.

In what could be interpreted as a vague reference to Obasanjo's military background, the Oluwo insisted that Yoruba monarchs could not be treated as uniform men who could be ordered around.

The Osun monarch also faulted the Oyo royal fathers, who responded to the former President's order.

The statement partly read, “I trust myself and my stool. In death, there are certain things my soul will not take let alone when alive, active, and kicking. I only blame the monarchs who stood in obeisance to such an ignoble and desecration of traditional institutions from the old man. Respect should be earned not demanded.

“Traditional rulers respect their subjects too. There is a way respect is accorded to people of old age and position by monarchs. Kingship is an institution of God. As such, relating with kings requires a high sense of modesty, courtesy, and respect.

“The display by the former president of Nigeria, General Obasanjo was an affront, an intentional desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland. An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him, those royal fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed.