Buhari appoints Odusanya DG of NACETEM

Ima Elijah

With over two decades of experience in biotechnology research, Odusanya has made significant contributions to the field.

Olushola Odusanya [Tribune Online]
Olushola Odusanya [Tribune Online]

The appointment, which took effect from May 13, 2023, was confirmed in a letter signed by the Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Henry Ikoh.

Speaking about his appointment, Odusanya expressed his enthusiasm for the new role and emphasised his commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of the nation.

He stated, "I am honored to be appointed as the Director General of the National Centre for Technology Management. I look forward to working closely with the talented team and key stakeholders to propel Nigeria's technological advancements, foster research and development, and promote innovation in various sectors."

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Director of the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Advanced Research Center at the Sheda Science and Technology Complex in Abuja. He also held the position of pioneer leader of the Environmental Biotechnology Group at the Biotechnology Center of SHESTCO.

Having obtained his PhD in Food Science and Technology from the Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Saints in Malaysia in 1999, Odusanya has proven his dedication to academic excellence.

He further honed his skills as a visiting scholar at the Materials and Aerospace Engineering School of Princeton University in the United States. Additionally, he served as a visiting Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the African University of Science and Technology in Abuja.

With over two decades of experience in biotechnology research, Odusanya has made significant contributions to the field. His work has been recognised globally, with over 50 academic publications in peer-reviewed journals and several patents to his name.

Ima Elijah

