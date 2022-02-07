Old Students’ Association attracts N12m World Bank project to school in Ondo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, with the efforts of the old students, was achieved under Ondo State Social and Community Development Scheme, which is a World Bank-assisted scheme.

According to Williams-Daudu, the project is for the construction of a standard science laboratory for learning physics, chemistry, biology and agricultural science.

The President said that the project would have a VIP toilet facility and motorized borehole to be reticulated beyond the school for domestic use by the community.

Williams-Daudu said the association has also embarked on a programme, tagged “train a child initiative”, where poor students (indigent) with bright academic prospects are identified by the school principal and his team for sponsorship by willing members of the old students.

He noted that whoever adopted a student under the initiative would be responsible for payment of his/her school fees, provision of school uniforms, sandals and books.

The president later urged the state government to complement the association’s effort as they are also aware of dwindling resources.

“Prior to the intervention of the Old Students’ Association, the school had only four teachers. To ameliorate this, the association recruited ad-hoc teachers and corps members who are on our payroll.

“The state government responded positively by posting some teachers to the school. As of today, the school has attained UNESCO standard in terms of students/teachers ratio,” he said.

At the inauguration of the five-classroom block, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who appreciated the effort of the old Students, said the association is securing the future of the community and preventing insecurity.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said the gesture of the association would go a long way in solving most, if not all the infrastructural problems at most citadels of knowledge in the state.

He lauded the “adopt a child” initiative of the alumni association, saying, “it is a good development that the association has started as some of these indigent students could be the future leaders of the country.

”So if they are deprived, they might go astray and their beautiful dreams could die and I want to implore all to assist the indigent students,” he said.

NAN reports that Adeleye later adopted 10 indigent students. Other dignitaries present also adopted students from the list provided.