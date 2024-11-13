Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

This is contained in a statement issued by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Wednesday in Benin. Okpebholo also ordered the State Commissioner of Police to arrest anyone who flouted the order.

Itua stated that the governor would review the issues surrounding the collections soon and decide on the way forward.

“The collection of revenues in the state has been suspended indefinitely. Anyone seen collecting revenues on behalf of the state government will be arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby ordered to arrest anyone who flouts the order and collects any kind of revenue on behalf of the state government.