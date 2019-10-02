Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to rekindle hope in the nation as they celebrate its 59th Independence anniversary.

Okowa made the call on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Independence Day celebration in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

According to him, the challenges facing the country are not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

He urged Nigerians to face these challenges squarely and not allow them defeat us as a people.

“Let us rekindle our hope, redouble our fervent prayers and supplication to God to see us through the numerous trials and unite us more than ever before," he said.

"Our declarations should be positive both for leaders and the country; that way, we will have positive confirmation that the heavenly Father will grant our prayers.

“I appeal to all Deltans and indeed, all Nigerians, to rekindle their faith in a united country and in the continuous protection of democracy as the only viable system of governance, which is already bringing sustainable development to our nation in spite of obvious challenges.

Okowa restated his administration's commitment towards improving the standard of living of those is the state.

He urged Nigerians to check the emphasis on regional, ethnic and religious divides.

“At 59, if we are to make further progress and follow the speed of sustainable development across the globe as a united people, we need to check our emphasis on regional, ethnic and religious divides."

Okowa called for concerted effort by all to foster growth and development in every part of the country.