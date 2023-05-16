The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Okowa presents ₦71bn 2023 supplementary budget for Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okowa said that the budget was made up of ₦5.6 billion recurrent expenditure and ₦65.5 billion capital expenditure.

Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]
The is contained in a letter read during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Ochor in Asaba.

"May I wish to note that there has been actual and projected increase in some fiscal receipts.

"Consequently, the supplementary budget has become necessary for appropriation to pay for some critical projects and activities of government as well as fund ongoing projects across the state in year 2023.

"In the light of the foregoing, it would be greatly appreciated if the draft 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill is placed before the House at it earliest convenience for consideration and passing into law,” he said.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Mr Ferguson Onwo moved a motion for the first reading of the budget which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the deputy speaker.

Also during Tuesday’s plenary, the House Joint Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters and Special Committee on Bills presented its report on a bill to provide for the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots in the state.

Presenting the report, the Chairman, House Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters, Mr Charles Oniyere said the joint committee worked tirelessly to deliver within the allotted time frame given to it.

Oniyere said that after meticulous examination and scrutiny of the bill, the committee made some far reaching recommendations for the approval of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report would be considered by the Committee of the Whole next week.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

