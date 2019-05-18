Jonathan, an orphan, on Saturday emerged the overall best graduating student at the 13th Convocation of the university with Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 4.91 in the 2017/2018 Academic Session.

The governor also announced the state government scholarship award for Jonathan to further his studies.

Okowa, who addressed the graduands at the ceremony, congratulated the 4,252 students who received various academic certificates of the institution.

He, however, charged them to apply the knowledge gained to create better and fulfilling future for themselves, their families and the society.

“Hard work, commitment and perseverance are the hallmarks and defining features of any citizen who is prepared for the challenges of our modern but fast-changing society.

“And it is expected that graduates of our universities have to apply the same virtues as they move into the wider society where they will use the knowledge gained to create a better and fulfilling future for themselves, families and society in general.

“Let me use this ceremony to draw the attention of everyone to the inarguably importance of education not only in the life of every individual, particularly, the youths, but also in nation building; though capital intensive, education undoubtedly, remains the bedrock for progress and sustainable development in any society.

“As we are aware, the global labour market is becoming more competitive and it calls for the need for universities to reinvent their curricula in line with the dictates of the times as graduates should not be seekers of employment but, employers of labour.

“This is why every responsible government will always, even in the face of economic downturns, strive to make funds available for the provision of education at all levels in society,.

He noted that his administration was committed to regular and prompt payment of salaries of staff, release of subventions and provision of infrastructure within the limits of available resources.

He added that the university had proved itself worthy in its commitments to the pursuit of its core mandate of research, teaching and learning.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire said the university had been fair and firm in academic best practices.

“We have so far been fair and firm in line with academic best practices in handling of matters relating to the discipline of staff and students,” he said.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretomode thanked the governor for his support to the University, adding that the enrollment into the university had greatly increased.

“I wish to inform this gathering about the phenomenal increase in enrolment into Delta university which is an attestation to the high number of quality academic programmes of this university that enjoy full accreditation from the National University Commission (NUC).

“It also depicts how highly rated our university has become thus making it a university of first choice to many candidates seeking university admission,” he said.

He disclosed that the governor had before joining the convocation procession, commissioned five duplexes for principal officers of the university.