Okowa mourns Delta-born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Okposo family and people of Isoko in the state over the passing of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo
According to him, late Okposo, who died on Friday in Lagos at the age of 51, hailed from Ivori-Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta.

Okowa, Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed sadness over the passing of the “Wellu Wellu” crooner.

He said that Okposo’s death was a big loss to the deceased’s family, Delta, and lovers of gospel music across the world.

Okowa said Okposo’s passing was particularly painful, considering his immense talent and outstanding contributions to the growth of gospel music locally and globally.

The governor described late Okposo as a gentleman gospel artiste, who contributed to the growth and development of modern entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He said that as one of the scions of the gospel genre of the music industry, Okposo would be greatly missed by his colleagues and fans.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of an illustrious son of our state and a great minister in gospel music

“The news of his death was shocking and it is indeed, a great loss because he was a valued asset to Deltans and Nigerians, especially as his songs continue to inspire many to worship God,” he said.

Okowa prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear his exit.





