Okowa felicitates Tony Elumelu at 60

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okowa also commended the UBA and Heirs Holdings boss for his contributions to the empowerment of youths in Delta State.

Okowa stated this in a congratulatory message sent to Elumelu on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on his 60th birth anniversary.

He stated that the people of Delta would remain proud of Elumelu for his legendary accomplishments, particularly in his “Africapitalism” mantra, for the uplifting of Africans.

He also commended the UBA and Heirs Holdings boss for his contributions to the empowerment of youths in Delta and for his bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility projects, especially the turning around of the aesthetics of Asaba.

Tony, you are a pride of Delta, and I must commend you for your economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which encapsulates private sector commitment to the economic transformation of Africa through long-term investments.

“You have contributed immensely to the creation of economic prosperity and social wealth for Africans through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF),” Okowas was quoted as saying in the congratulatory message.

The governor, added, “on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, an illustrious son of Delta, Mr Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CFR, on the occasion of your 60th birth anniversary.

“Your contributions to entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Africa remain laudable and will continue to inspire us as government, as we build a stronger Delta for our people.

“It is my prayer that God will continually bless you with robust health and more years of service to Him and humanity.”

