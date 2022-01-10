Okowa felicitates Tambuwal at 56

He said that Tambuwal, a former Speaker of House of Representatives, had deployed his abundant experience in the development of Sokoto State, especially in education and road transport sectors.

Okowa praised Tambuwal, who is Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, for his accomplishments and contributions to the growth and cohesion in PDP.

He also lauded Tambuwal for contributions to socio-economic and political re-engineering of Sokoto State.

The governor said that Tambuwal’s developmental efforts were worthy of emulation.

He described Tambuwal as a nationalist, whose selfless political endeavours had placed ahead of his contemporaries.

The Delta governor also said that Tambuwal had become a household name in the contemporary politics of Nigeria due to hard work.

“Having served as a lawmaker and speaker of the House of Representatives, the people of Sokoto State thought it wise to benefit from your amazing wealth of experience by electing you as their governor in 2015.

“Re-electing you in 2019 was one of the best decisions the people made because I am convinced that they are obviously reaping the benefits of trusting you to lead the state for a second term as can be seen in monumental achievements in infrastructure development of the state.

“As Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, you have provided leadership and direction to a virile opposition.