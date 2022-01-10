RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa felicitates Tambuwal at 56

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Sokoto State counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, on his 56th birth anniversary.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. (Delta State Govt)
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. (Delta State Govt)

Okowa’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba.

He said that Tambuwal, a former Speaker of House of Representatives, had deployed his abundant experience in the development of Sokoto State, especially in education and road transport sectors.

Okowa praised Tambuwal, who is Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, for his accomplishments and contributions to the growth and cohesion in PDP.

He also lauded Tambuwal for contributions to socio-economic and political re-engineering of Sokoto State.

The governor said that Tambuwal’s developmental efforts were worthy of emulation.

He described Tambuwal as a nationalist, whose selfless political endeavours had placed ahead of his contemporaries.

The Delta governor also said that Tambuwal had become a household name in the contemporary politics of Nigeria due to hard work.

“Having served as a lawmaker and speaker of the House of Representatives, the people of Sokoto State thought it wise to benefit from your amazing wealth of experience by electing you as their governor in 2015.

“Re-electing you in 2019 was one of the best decisions the people made because I am convinced that they are obviously reaping the benefits of trusting you to lead the state for a second term as can be seen in monumental achievements in infrastructure development of the state.

“As Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, you have provided leadership and direction to a virile opposition.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a gentleman-politician and a detribalised Nigerian, a leading light of this generation and a courageous democrat, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on his 56th birth anniversary,” he said.

