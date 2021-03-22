Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, described Elumelu as a consummate banker, genteel economist, savvy entrepreneur and great philanthropist with a huge passion to empower humanity.

He stated that Deltans would remain proud of Tony Elumelu for his legendary accomplishments, particularly in his Africapitalism mantra, for the uplifting of Africans.

Okowa also commended the UBA and Heirs Holdings boss for his contributions to the empowerment of youths in Delta and for his bank's Corporate Social Responsibility projects, especially the turning around of the aesthetics of Asaba.

"Tony, you are a pride of Delta, and I must commend you for your economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which encapsulates private sector's commitment to the economic transformation of Africa through long-term investments.

"You have contributed immensely to the creation of economic prosperity and social wealth for Africans through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF)," he said.

"On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, an illustrious son of Delta, Mr Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CON, on the occasion of your 58th birth anniversary.

"Your contributions to entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Africa remain laudable and will continue to inspire us, as government, as we build a stronger Delta for our people.

"It is my prayer that God will continually bless you with robust health and more years of service to Him and humanity," he added.