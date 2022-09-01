RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okada ban: Lagos Govt. says defaulters risk 3 years imprisonment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said defaulters of the ban on commercial motorcycle operators (Okada), risked three-year jail term, as enforcement for the Phase 2 ban starts on Friday.

From left, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde and Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso during a news briefing on the update on Lagos Motorcycles (Okada) Ban on Wednesday (31/08/22)
The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said this during a news conference in Ikeja, adding that the Phase 2 okada ban was in four Local Government Areas and six Local Government Development Councils.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government in August, declared a total ban in another four LGAs and six LCDAs mainly in Kosofe (Ikosi-Isheri and Agboyi-Ketu LCDAs); Mushin (Odi-Olowo LCDA); Oshodi (Oshodi-Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs), and Shomolu (Bariga LCDA).

”We implore the general public to comply, as both the rider and passenger are both liable to three years in prison if prosecuted.

”Their motorcycles will be impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

”We implore the general public to join hands together with the state government by complying with the decision geared towards combating the monster that okada operation has created, so that sanity can return to our state,” Oladeinde said.

He said that 200 officials of the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had been deployed to join other security agencies to enforce the ban in the councils.

According to him, the extension of ban to four more LGAs and LCDAs is in the right direction to ensure security of lives and property.

As a responsive government, we are not leaving the affected passengers stranded without any viable means of transportation, that is why we have made available alternative and sustainable means of transportation.

”The alternative transportation include the First and Last Mile Bus Transport Scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (LAGRIDE) and other acceptable modes of transportation, to go about their daily activities.

”The decision and position of government on okada is very clear, and we are not compromising on this decision, which is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to the decrease in accidents and crime,” the commissioner said.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, also reiterated that government was not leaving the okada riders stranded.

Omotoso said that the riders could approach the government as a cooperative to get the first and last mile buses.

News Agency Of Nigeria
