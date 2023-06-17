ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oil theft allegations against military unfounded, group condemns Dokubo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aigbedion said the armed forces under Gen. Lucky Irabor, should be commended for its sincere approach towards unraveling oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Former militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo
Former militant, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo

Recommended articles

The group, in a statement by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, on Friday, accused Dokubo of being economical with the truth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dokubo levelled the allegations against the military while addressing newsmen after his meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

According to Aigbedion, Dokubo could have gone ahead and lobby for political patronage without raising unfounded allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asari Dokubo can meet President Bola Tinubu and offer suggestions on the way forward, if he has it, without raising unfounded allegations at a time the new government is trying to settle down and proffer solutions to the economic crisis in the country.

“Even volunteering to use his boys to assist in tackling oil theft raises an eye brow and is more of selfish endeavour.

“Would the military and other security agencies have come in to the region if there had been no oil theft?

“Who are the real actors that are angry with anti-crude theft operations?

“Can Asari Dokubo mention names of the culprits, if he has them?,” the group queried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aigbedion said the armed forces under Gen. Lucky Irabor, should be commended for its sincere approach towards unraveling oil theft in the Niger Delta.

According to him, Nigerians are aware that no other Chief of Defence Staff has visited the sites of oil-theft like the present chief.

“Asari Dokubo and other persons in the region should reciprocate the sincerity exhibited by the leadership of the armed forces and chart a way forward,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will nominate people for Tinubu's appointments if asked - Bode George

I will nominate people for Tinubu's appointments if asked - Bode George

Oil theft allegations against military unfounded, group condemns Dokubo

Oil theft allegations against military unfounded, group condemns Dokubo

Produce evidence of our involvement in oil theft, Navy replies Asari Dokubo

Produce evidence of our involvement in oil theft, Navy replies Asari Dokubo

Nigeria to inaugurate 6-storey building Culture House soon

Nigeria to inaugurate 6-storey building Culture House soon

Accept ex-convicts as changed persons, FG appeals to Nigerians

Accept ex-convicts as changed persons, FG appeals to Nigerians

Army tackles Asari Dokubo over oil theft allegation

Army tackles Asari Dokubo over oil theft allegation

Lagos Govt introduces digital registration for Keke and Okada riders

Lagos Govt introduces digital registration for Keke and Okada riders

NPC trains 850,000 supervisors for 2023 census

NPC trains 850,000 supervisors for 2023 census

Association decries spate of skin cancer among albinos

Association decries spate of skin cancer among albinos

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership