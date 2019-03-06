The socio-cultural group gave the advice in Enugu on Wednesday in a communiqu signed by the National Youth Leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Arthur Obiora at the end of the meeting of the Youth Wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The group insisted that the interest of the Igbo nation must be sacrosanct in the Nigerian factor.

It called on state governors of the South-East zone and other Igbo-speaking states to live-up to their responsibilities by protecting and projecting Igbo identity and ideology.

We urge them to use their good offices to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast in the interest of peace and national cohesion, the group added.

It condemned in totality the Igbo/Yoruba crisis in Lagos State, saying that leaders in the state should exercise caution by their utterances and actions.

Every citizen of Nigeria should be protected in any part of the country.

The protection of lives and properties of Ndigbo in Lagos and any other part of Nigeria is sacrosanct to the Igbo nation, hence, we advocate peace.

We commend the Afenifere for their positive intervention in the matter, Igbo group said.

The body, which called on President Buhari to assent to the South-East Development Commission Bill,congratulated people of Igbo extraction all over the world for their show of brotherhood and sense of unity in the Feb. 23 Presidential/National Assembly Elections.

By this singular act, we have shown to the rest of the World that the Igbo nation is united and indivisible, the group maintaied.

It, however, cautioned every other group or persons posing as members of Ohaneze Ndigbo to desist from such act with immediate effect.

We reaffirm our support and loyalty to the national leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and pass a Vote of Confidence on our President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo and his executives, for the good, great and noble works they are doing for the Igbo nation, the group further stated.