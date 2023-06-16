Ohanaeze youths commend Tinubu's removal of EFCC chairman Bawa

The President's action, taken earlier this week, has been deemed a commendable step towards sanitising the EFCC. This move comes shortly after Godwin Emefiele was also suspended as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), indicating Tinubu's commitment to ensuring probity in key institutions.

Expressing their satisfaction with President Tinubu's decision, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, described it as heartwarming. He recalled that their organisation had previously urged former President Muhammadu Buhari to dismiss Bawa but their advice went unheeded.

The Igbo group had accused Bawa of engaging in corrupt practices within the commission, stating that he and several members of his staff had come under intense public scrutiny, tarnishing the image of the EFCC. The group emphasised that Bawa's actions had further reinforced the negative perception of the commission and its leadership.

While commending President Tinubu, Mazi Okwu called for a thorough investigation into Bawa's tenure as the EFCC chairman. He expressed disappointment in Bawa's performance, highlighting that the former chairman had failed to prove that young people could effectively lead and deliver results in prominent positions. Mazi Okwu emphasised that Bawa's name would forever be associated with the dishonorable history of the commission.