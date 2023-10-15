ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze wants to meet Tinubu to beg for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ohanaeze leader, Iwuanyanwu, decried a situation whereby other ethnic groups in Nigeria have sold the dummy of perceived fear of Igbo succession.

Ohanaeze wants to meet Tinubu to beg for Nnamdi Kanu's release [ThePunch]
Ohanaeze wants to meet Tinubu to beg for Nnamdi Kanu's release [ThePunch]

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the organisation, disclosed this while speaking during a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Supreme Council of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Southeast chapter.

The council is led by the President, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna of Abia State and Vice President, HRH Eze Dr Oliver Ohanwe, the Obi Gburugburu of Igboland, who played the chief host.

The Ohanaeze PG lamented the situation whereby other ethnic groups in the country have succeeded in selling to the Federal Government the dummy of perceived fear of succession of the Igbo ethnic group.

According to him, the situation he painted has created suspicion around every good intention of the Igbo group before the Federal Government.

Referring to some statistical findings, he said the Igbo are the real critical stakeholders in Nigeria's project as they own over 60 per cent of the investments in the country.

Speaking further, Iwuanyanwu said, unlike other ethnic groups that prefer to invest and reside only within their ethnic geographical location, the Igbos have investments and residential identities that spread across the nation.

“Your request (Supreme Council of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, South East chapter) and solidarity visit have reinvigorated my leadership intention to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on issues concerning the Igbo ethnic group, more especially the need to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB. His continual detention is escalating insecurity in the Southeast.

“Let us see when he’s released, any person or group that will be instigating insecurity or crisis in Igboland using his name or detention. Some people and groups are illegally feasting on his popularity and detention just to cause unnecessary trouble and problems in the entire Southeast and for their own selfish interests. There must be peace and stability in Igboland. Immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will definitely restore sanity,” the Ohanaeze PG said.

