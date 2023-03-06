ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election

Bayo Wahab

The group said Obi laboured to actualise his presidential dream but God did not make it happen in 2023.

Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election.
In its congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, the group’s Director-General, (Implementation and Strategic Planning), Ambassador Tony Chiemelu Obizoba expressed confidence that Tinubu has the capacity to continue president Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements.

The group also said it would continue to remember Obi for his efforts to actualise a Nigerian president from the Igboland.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide. (Guardian)
“Tinubu is capable, and we have no doubt in his capacity to ensure the continuity of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, which are apparent, indisputably correct and will continue to stand as good legacies for generations of leaders to come.

“This Igbo umbrella body will continue to remember Obi, former governor of Anambra State, as one who, despite all odds, laboured hard to actualise a Nigerian president from the Igboland. However, God has not destined it to happen in 2023. It may happen later. God spares the life of everybody.

“It is more to show that the Igbo do not really hate themselves as some Nigerians tend to say. In all, general performances of the candidates across parties have given this group the confidence to agree that the emergence of one of them, who is Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is well deserved and we say congratulations,” he said.

Tinubu was declared president on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, by the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

