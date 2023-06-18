ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze salutes Uzodinma for emerging Chairman South-East Governors Forum

News Agency Of Nigeria

He explained that the new Ohanaeze paradigm required the collaboration of the South East Governors, non-governmental organizations, captains of industries and the Igbo intelligentsia.

Governor Hope Uzodinma [APC]

This is contained in a statement by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, which was issued by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Sunday in Enugu.

According to Iwuanyanwu, “Just a few weeks ago, Sen. Uzodimma was elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, adding that emerging as Chairman of Southeast Governor Forum is another feat for him.”

He said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had watched with keen interest and admiration, Uzodimma’s political trajectory from the National Assembly as a senator and as the incumbent Governor of Imo State.

“There is no gainsaying that the grace of God is upon your life.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is delighted that the five South East Governors reposed confidence in you and we are even more delighted that the 20 APC governors in Nigeria also reposed confidence in you.

“We note that while some may be weighed down by the turbulence from one feather, Your Excellency has the sagacity, innate capacity and tensile strength to wear three feathers on your cap as the governor of Imo State, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He added that Ohanaeze acknowledges Uzodinma’s large heart, political savvy, assertiveness, audacious achievement motivation, friendly finesse, inter-ethnic legendary and an extraordinary perseverance in overcoming a seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

“The above virtues will surely come to bear in fulfilling the roles that go with the coveted offices.

“I am enthused that your emergence as the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum during my tenure is most providential,” he said.

Chief Iwuanyanwu noted that in his inaugural speech, Uzodinma outlined several programmes spanning from security, education, health, industry, agriculture, sports, culture and others as the sine-qua-non for the Igbo socio-economic resurgence in Nigeria.

He explained that the new Ohanaeze paradigm required the collaboration of the South East Governors, non-governmental organizations, captains of industries and the Igbo intelligentsia in order to achieve the desired goals.

“It is therefore my hope that your leadership as the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum will usher a new dawn for our people,” Iwuanyanwu prayed.

