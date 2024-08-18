Ohanaeze reacts to calls for Igbos to leave Lagos, hails Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu's stance

Recently, some elements on social media launched a campaign, warning Igbo residents to leave the state and other places in the South-West by August 20, 2024.

The faceless group promoting the ethnic-hate campaign threatened a 10-day protest action that would lead to a forceful exit of Igbo if they failed to leave voluntarily.

However, millions of Nigerians and groups, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swiftly condemned the campaign and ordered security agencies to identify the promoters for arrest and prosecution.

Ohanaeze hails Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, and others

Reacting to the issue, Ohanaeze commended Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, and Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere for taking a stand against the calls.

This is contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The statement read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo notes with grave concern the orchestrated ethnic profiling, hate speech, incendiary and inflammatory rhetoric and outright demolition of Igbo properties and liquidation of their sources of income in Lagos State since a few years now.

“However, it is certain that such reckless, provocative, divisive, instigative and inflammatory dispositions towards the Igbos in Lagos State, will remain unabated, except of course, there are manifest consequences for such vexatious, unscrupulous loose cannons and hate-mongers.

“The most recent recrudescence is that the “Lagosians and every South-West stakeholder should prepare for the massive protest of #IgboMustGo on the 20th – 30th of August, 2024. An X handle named ‘LagosPedia’ had recently demanded “the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other South West states within one month”. The hashtag #Igbomustgo also called on all ‘the Yoruba living in the South East to return to the South West’.

“A few days before the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial elections, a video went viral on social media showing Alh. Musiliu Akinsanya, commonly known as ‘MC Oluomo’, where he issued a threat to the Igbo residents of Lagos to ‘either vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or stay at home’.

“Based on the Oluomo doltish tantrums, political thugs went on a rampage carrying out civil-war-era-style eye tests to determine who was an Igbo and who was not. According to the report, those they deemed to be Igbo were violently deprived of their right to vote. In some cases, people of other ethnic groups who did not pass the eye tests were also beaten and forced out of polling units.”

The statement added: “The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, was highly elated by the intervention made by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo”, recalling that the Obasanjo dispositions to equity and fairness in all matters affecting Nigeria are very legendary.

Ohanaeze noted that Sanwo-Olu condemned the Igbo-Must-Go misadventures in a press release by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Gbenga Akosile.