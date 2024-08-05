ADVERTISEMENT
We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

Bayo Wahab

IPOB says Ndigbo is more enthusiastic about exiting Nigeria than it was in the 1960s.

IPOB has been recognised as one of the deadliest terror groups in the world. [Guardian]
In a statement issued in response to the IgboMustGo campaign by a faceless Yoruba group on social media, the group said political leaders in the southwest region are treating the 'Igbophobic campaign' with levity.

The group said this in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Monday, August 5, 2024.

According to IPOB, the sponsors of the IgboMustGo campaign are highly placed individuals within the Lagos State and Federal Governments.

The group also accused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of being hypocritical in his recent condemnation of the campaign, saying he was the first to ethnically profile the Igbos in Lagos State.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State [PM News Nigeria]
The statement reads in part, “Following the provocative and genocidal “IgboMustGo” proposed protest slated to commence from August 20–30th 2024, by some faceless Yoruba groups and persons, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to remind the Yoruba anti-Igbo groups that Ndigbo are ready to exit Yoruba land and Nigeria via a referendum. Ndigbo will not succumb to any threat from any group or persons to leave any state or region in Nigeria.

“It is laughable that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was reported to have hypnotically condemned the proponents of the “Igbo Must Go” protest.

The Governor will not hoodwink Ndigbo with his hypocritical condemnation of those calling for Igbos’ expulsion from the South West Region of Nigeria. The governor was the first to ethnically profile Ndigbo with his biased demolition of Ndigbo’s businesses, properties, and investments in Lagos State. There is a high chance that the proponents of the “IgboMustGo” are sponsored by high-profile persons in the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government.”

Despite the IgboMustGo campaign, the group said Ndigbo is not worried by the alleged threat by “Yoruba bigots and their sponsors.”

IPOB said Igbos are ready to leave Nigeria peacefully and democratically, adding that there’s no basis for a violent agenda against Ndigbo.

“Ndigbo are not perturbed. We have seen it all in Nigeria and are prepared for any opportunity to exit Nigeria at any time.

“But it will be more appropriate for us to be allowed to exit Nigeria peacefully and democratically in order to maintain good neighbourly relationships. However, if Ndigbo is forced to exit Nigeria violently, there’s a possibility that we shall remain hostile neighbors for the foreseeable future.

“The Yoruba tribal bigots and their sponsors must understand that Ndigbo is not moved by threat. We have made up our minds to exit Nigeria, so there is no basis for the threat of violence or genocide agenda tagged “IgboMustGo” protest,” the statement read.

The group also called on the government to “release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and organise a referendum for Ndigbo to decide between Biafra and Nigeria.”

The group said Ndigbo is more enthusiastic about exiting Nigeria than it was in the 1960s.

