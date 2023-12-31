ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze mourns Akeredolu, describes him as exceptional in-law of Igbo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The publicity secretary said the Igbo Leader recalled the audacious roles that Akeredolu played in the creation of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun.

Rotimi Akeredolu [Punch]
Rotimi Akeredolu [Punch]

The group stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Saturday in Enugu, describing him as an inter-ethnic genius,

According to him, Ohanaeze received with grief the sad news of the passing of an “Angel of history; a robust visionary, purveyor of morals, the jinx breaker, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, a legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria”.

“The former governor was not only an exceptional in-law of the Igbo; he was also our noble son by the reason of marriage to our adorable daughter, Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

“It is noteworthy that the Ohanaeze Constitution confers Igbo citizenship on our in-laws and their offspring.

“As long as the marriage with Betty lasted, Akeredolu displayed an unflinching fidelity, marital exemplariness and a profound commitment to the welfare of the Emeabiam community, Owerri-West, in Imo State,” he said

He added that such a magnanimous relationship was extended to the Igbo community in Ondo State.

Ogbonnia said the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, could not withhold his emotions on hearing the sad news of the demise of one of his best.

The publicity secretary said the Igbo Leader recalled the audacious roles that Akeredolu played in the creation of the Western Nigeria Security Network, otherwise called the Amotekun.

He noted Akeredolu’s zest and steadfastness with which, as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, he coordinated the zoning of the Presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria.

He said Iwuanyanwu cited with freshness how Akeredolu chaired the Meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum at Enugu which emphatically re-echoed the earlier Asaba Declaration for Southern Presidency.

Akeredolu, he said, demonstrated an extraordinary acumen in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

“Iwuanyanwu qualified Rotimi Akeredolu as a courageous man who spoke truth to power; a soldier of democracy and the popular sentiment of the South West politics.

“Throughout his career, Akeredolu displayed an amazing social skill, dispositional humility, character comeliness, legal wizardry, irresistible charisma, intellectual prowess and a disarming political acumen,” he added.

He said the president general asserted that it was not the length of life but the depth of life that matters and “in other words, Akeredolu trajectory is a distinctive tribute to audacity, selfless service, humility, group loyalty, awesome generosity, resilience, perseverance and Levite spirituality.

“He has by his granite convictions, left indelible marks in the sands of time.

“On behalf of all the sons and daughters of Igbo land, Iwuanyanwu urges our amiable daughter, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and the immediate family to accept with serenity and fortitude the inevitable reality for all mortals.

“They should take solace in the enviable track records of our son while he navigated his paths like a colossus,” he said.

Ogbonnia stressed that the Igbo Leader requested all the Igbo structures in the South West of Nigeria to show adequate solidarity to the good people of Ondo State as they bid a befitting farewell to their son-in-law.

He prayed to Almighty to grant the soul of Rotimi Akeredolu an eternal rest in His bosom.

News Agency Of Nigeria

