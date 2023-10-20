ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze hails gov Uzodimma for offering amnesty to unknown gunmen in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imo State governor, Governor Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]

The group gave the commendation in a statement issued by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Thursday in Enugu.

Ogbonnia said the decision was reached at a meeting of selected leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Zone, held on Tuesday at the residence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

According to Ogbonnia, Uzodimma has promised to offer full employment to all youths who denounce nefarious activities in Imo State.

“It is hoped that since Uzodimma, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, had done this, all the other South-East Governors will key into the Amnesty programme,” he said.

He stated that Igbo leaders have urged the young men in the region to take advantage of the amnesty programme for peace to reign in Igboland.

Ogbonnia added that the meeting expressed very deep concern over the insecurity in the Southeast and felt sad over the continued incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The President General was, therefore, mandated to immediately seek an appointment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with a view to negotiating the release of Kanu, amongst other security issues in the South East,” Ogbonnia said.

He further said that Igbo leaders had pledged to build an International Market in Igboland, adding that with the completion of the project, all the Igbo traders would be expected to own a market store in Igboland.

This, he said, would create job opportunities, enhance goods and services and ultimately increase Gross Domestic Product in the country.

“As a corollary to this, Igbo Leader will hold a summit of Igbo Traders Associations in Nigeria and some parts of Africa,” he said.

Ogbonnia explained that Iwuanyanwu had also announced the establishment of a Special Committee, known as the “Committee for Reconciliation and Peace Building in Nigeria” with Dr Dominic Okechukwu as the Chairman while Dr. Joseph Ibekwe will be the Secretary.

He said the other members of the Committee would be announced later, adding that the president general had inaugurated the Elders Council for Abuja and the Northern States of Nigeria.

The Council is Chaired by Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife with Chief S.N. Okeke as the Deputy while Prof. Charles Nwekeaku was named Secretary.

The publicity secretary said members of the meeting lauded the robust initiatives so far taken by Iwuanyanwu, since his assumption of Office as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

This, he said, was more pronounced in the areas of peacebuilding, transportation, railway, seaport, international airport and other areas of strategic interest to Igbos.

According to him, members expressed immense delight that with the Iwuanyanwu vision, intellect and invaluable diverse contacts, a lot of lost ground will be recovered.

He listed other dignitaries who attended the meeting including: Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Chris Ngige, Sen. Joy Emordi, Ambassador Eddy Onuoha, Ken Emechebe, and Chief Sam Obaji, among others.

