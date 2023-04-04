The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze condoles with Orji Kalu over wife’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said it received with a rude shock the news of his wife's death.

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu lost his wife, Dr. Ifeoma Uzor Kalu on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Independent)
Her death was made known in a statement, personally signed by the former Abia State governor, where he announced that his wife died in the United States of America.

Kalu wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, aged 61.

Mourning her, Ohaneze in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, in Enugu on Monday, said they received with a rude shock the news of her death.

Ogbonnia said the former First Lady of Abia State had been described variously as kind-hearted, disciplined, diligent, brilliant, wholesome and virtuous woman of substance; a physician whose skill and expertise found full expression in the United States of America.

“It is, therefore, painful that death will strike at the age she should enjoy the rewards of her services to mankind.

“Although death is an inevitable reality for all mortals, it is the reminisces that we shall forever miss her beauty, charm, warmth, care, passion and the invaluable services she rendered to humanity while alive that throw us into deep mourning,” Ogbonnia said.

He added that the Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and indeed all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo share “this moment of grief with our brother and son, Orji Uzor”.

“While we send our condolences to the Distinguished Senator, the children and the extended family, we also pray to the Almighty to grant the soul of Mrs Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu an eternal rest in his bosom,” he prayed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT

