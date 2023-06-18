ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze calls for calm over planned demolition of 17 buildings in Alaba Market

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Alaba resident told Ohanaeze that some structures were erected on waterways, thereby obstructing drainages and causing flooding, especially during the rainy seasons.

The distressed structure marked for demolition in Alaba Market.
The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, stated this in a statement issued by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia on Saturday in Enugu.

Ohanaeze said since the disturbing news broke out, they had made investigations in order to establish the true state of affairs.

Iwuanyanwu said, “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to several fake publication circulating on social media alleging a decision by the Lagos State Government to take actions to victimize the Igbo citizens domiciled in Lagos”.

He said based on its investigation, one reliable source, Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, Member, Lagos State Market Advisory Council said, “the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority has been issuing warnings as regards the obstruction of some water ways”.

Ukatu, who is also the President Ndigbo-Amaka Progressive Market Association, Lagos, added “all that happened at Alaba and the emergency visit by the state government officials were directly about those blocking the free flow of water through the provided water ways”.

Ukatu explained that the directive is “not in any way related to plazas and shops on the markets or along the market road”.

He enjoined all and sundry to “disregard the statements and video messages trending on the internet and admonished that such propaganda was not necessary for the Igbos at this time”.

Another Alaba resident, Chief Ikechukwu Okolo told Ohanaeze that, some structures were erected on waterways, thereby obstructing drainages and causing flooding, especially during the rainy seasons.

Okolo stated that, “the owners of the affected structures have since been notified, for months, but as we can see, each time the execution order was to be effected, corrupt Government officials would get compromised, and the flooding challenge continues, until this time”.

Chief Evaristus Ozonweke, an Ohanaeze chieftain, resident in Lagos, has also validated the above position.

Iwuanyanwu urged the Lagos State Environment and Development Authority (LASEDA) to exercise prudence and best considerations in discharging their duties as he asked the Igbo in Lagos to remain calm.

He, therefore, indicated a pressing need to visit Lagos and the South West in the next few weeks as he was very optimistic that during the visit, all the challenges confronting the Igbo in Lagos would be addressed.

