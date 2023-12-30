Ogun's Gov Abiodun signs ₦703.02bn 2024 budget into law

The governor noted that the budget would further enhance the development of the state and make it Nigeria’s infrastructure capital.

The governor spoke in his office in Abeokuta after signing the bill which was presented to him by Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget tagged “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development,” was presented to the House on Nov. 30, by the governor.

Abiodun said that the state had continued to grow in leaps and bounds in the last five years, noting that the budget was a testament to his administration’s commitment to irrevocable implementation of its vision.

“When we assumed office on May 29, 2019, we were committed to a vision to ensure that we create an enabling environment for investments and investors to thrive in Ogun State.

” We believed that that is very fundamental to the economic development of our state and the individual prosperity of our people.

“Today, we have a budget that has become law, that is more than twice our budget when we assumed office.

“Year after year, we have successfully implemented our budget to the tune of a minimum of 70 per cent.”

He said his government would continue to build on the solid foundation which had been laid, just as he promised to be fair and equitable to all sections of the state in project implementation and execution.

Earlier, the Speaker, who led other principal officers of the assembly to the Governor’s office, said the lawmakers passed the budget after almost a month of rigorous scrutiny.