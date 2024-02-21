Ogun seals College's 'illegal' nursing department, student cries over wasted years

The department was sealed on Tuesday for operating without accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN). The enforcement team comprised officials of the enforcement team of the Ogun Ministry of Health and members of the State Nursing and Midwifery Committee (SNMC).

Speaking during the enforcement exercise, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Oladehinde, said that the private institution had been offering a degree programme in Nursing Sciences.

He added that this had been going on for about six years without accreditation from the regulatory body. Oladehinde, represented by the Acting Director of Nursing Services, Serifat Aminu, said that such unauthorised programme contributed to quackery in nursing and posed a threat to public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the nursing department of the institution will remain sealed until fully accredited. He described a degree in Nursing obtained from Harvarde College and similar institutions without NMCN accreditation as worthless, stating that graduates would be unable to obtain a valid license to practice in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

“We have discovered that many institutions, including Harvarde College, offer nursing degrees to unsuspecting students.

“Our mission is to clamp down on such institutions because they end up producing quacks in the nursing profession.

“This is dangerous for society. Unfortunately, most students are unaware that their time is being wasted,” he said.

The permanent secretary advised parents and candidates desiring to pursue nursing or related programmes to conduct due diligence by checking the NMCN website for a list of accredited institutions, saying the regulatory body updated the list yearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned parents to be cautious of institutions making false claims, assuring that the Ogun government would continue to work diligently against quackery in both the education and practice of the nursing profession in the state.